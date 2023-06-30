Player prop betting options for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at PNC Park on Friday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Peralta Stats

Freddy Peralta (5-7) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 16th start of the season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.54 ERA ranks 54th, 1.316 WHIP ranks 47th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Jun. 24 5.0 4 3 3 5 3 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 6.0 2 2 2 9 3 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 5.0 3 4 4 5 2 vs. Orioles Jun. 6 5.0 6 2 2 9 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 6.0 6 3 3 3 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Freddy Peralta's player props with BetMGM.

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 79 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 41 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He has a .273/.369/.429 slash line on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 28 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 1 at Mets Jun. 27 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has collected 56 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .248/.339/.416 on the season.

Contreras heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a walk and an RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 29 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, William Contreras or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Santana Stats

Santana has 18 doubles, eight home runs, 33 walks and 41 RBI (64 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .241/.321/.398 slash line so far this season.

Santana hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jun. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Jun. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres Jun. 27 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Marlins Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 10 doubles, nine home runs, 47 walks and 25 RBI (67 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .280/.395/.435 so far this year.

McCutchen has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .361 with three doubles, seven walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jun. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jun. 27 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Marlins Jun. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 24 2-for-2 1 0 0 4 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Santana, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.