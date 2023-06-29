You can find player prop bet odds for Shohei Ohtani, Luis Robert and other players on the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox before their matchup at 4:07 PM ET on Thursday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

White Sox vs. Angels Game Info

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Robert Stats

Robert has 81 hits with 20 doubles, 23 home runs, 16 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .270/.324/.567 so far this year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 28 2-for-6 2 1 2 5 0 at Angels Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 25 3-for-4 2 2 3 9 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 73 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 49 RBI.

He's slashing .247/.329/.447 so far this year.

Vaughn takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels Jun. 28 3-for-4 1 0 3 5 at Angels Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 at Angels Jun. 26 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Patrick Sandoval Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Sandoval Stats

The Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (4-6) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Sandoval has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Sandoval Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies Jun. 23 5.0 10 3 3 3 1 at Royals Jun. 16 7.0 4 0 0 6 4 vs. Mariners Jun. 10 5.0 10 5 5 8 0 at Astros Jun. 3 3.1 8 6 6 4 3 vs. Marlins May. 28 6.0 8 2 2 2 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Lance Lynn's player props with BetMGM.

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has put up 96 hits with 15 doubles, five triples, 28 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .309/.389/.659 on the season.

Ohtani has hit safely in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .357 with a double, two triples, six home runs, four walks and 10 RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 0 0 5 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 27 3-for-3 2 2 2 9 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 26 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 1 at Rockies Jun. 25 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Rockies Jun. 24 1-for-7 1 0 1 1 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 13 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 43 walks and 42 RBI (72 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashing .254/.363/.486 so far this year.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Rockies Jun. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 24 3-for-3 3 1 1 6 0 at Rockies Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout or other Angels players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.