The Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani ready for the final of a four-game series against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels are listed as -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the White Sox (+125). The contest's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -155 +125 9 -115 -105 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The White Sox's previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (34%) in those games.

Chicago is 4-11 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 35 of its 82 games with a total this season.

The White Sox are 5-4-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-20 15-27 14-21 21-25 27-34 8-12

