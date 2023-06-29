Thursday's game that pits the Los Angeles Angels (44-38) versus the Chicago White Sox (35-47) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Angels. Game time is at 4:07 PM ET on June 29.

The Angels will give the nod to Patrick Sandoval (4-6, 4.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Lance Lynn (4-8, 6.40 ERA).

White Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

White Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Angels 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 4-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The past 10 White Sox matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (34%) in those contests.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 10-21 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Chicago scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (335 total, 4.1 per game).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.45 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

White Sox Schedule