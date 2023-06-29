On Thursday, Tim Anderson (hitting .056 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Angels.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .227 with nine doubles and 13 walks.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 32 of 57 games this season (56.1%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (22.8%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 57 games this season.

Anderson has driven in a run in 10 games this year (17.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 15 games this year (26.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 31 .224 AVG .229 .252 OBP .279 .255 SLG .275 3 XBH 6 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 21/4 K/BB 26/9 2 SB 6

Angels Pitching Rankings