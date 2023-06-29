The Minnesota Lynx (5-9) have four players on the injury report for their matchup with the Seattle Storm (4-10) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, June 29 at 10:00 PM ET.

The teams play again after the Lynx beat the Storm 104-93 on Tuesday.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Illness 9.3 9.1 4.3 Aerial Powers Out Ankle 5.4 2.1 0.4 Tiffany Mitchell Out Wrist 10.5 3.3 2.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Lynx vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSN

CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSN Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier is averaging team highs in points (21.8 per game) and rebounds (7.7). And she is contributing 2.4 assists, making 48.9% of her shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Kayla McBride gets the Lynx 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. She also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dorka Juhasz is posting 4.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 44.2% of her shots from the field.

Lynx vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Storm -2.5 161.5

