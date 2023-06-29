Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Thursday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-6 against the Angels.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 81 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .567.
- He ranks 53rd in batting average, 89th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Robert has picked up a hit in 51 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 26.6% of his games in 2023 (21 of 79), and 7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.7% of his games this year, Robert has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (13.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year (48.1%), including 14 multi-run games (17.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.279
|AVG
|.263
|.340
|OBP
|.310
|.614
|SLG
|.525
|23
|XBH
|20
|12
|HR
|11
|21
|RBI
|24
|40/9
|K/BB
|56/7
|1
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Angels' 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.16 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.16 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .268 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.