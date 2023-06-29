The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Thursday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-6 against the Angels.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 81 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .567.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 89th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Robert has picked up a hit in 51 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.

He has hit a long ball in 26.6% of his games in 2023 (21 of 79), and 7% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.7% of his games this year, Robert has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (13.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year (48.1%), including 14 multi-run games (17.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .279 AVG .263 .340 OBP .310 .614 SLG .525 23 XBH 20 12 HR 11 21 RBI 24 40/9 K/BB 56/7 1 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings