Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on June 29 at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has six doubles, two home runs and 17 walks while hitting .200.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (29 of 58), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (15.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In 58 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- In 15.5% of his games this season, Andrus has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22.4% of his games this season (13 of 58), with two or more runs four times (6.9%).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.258
|AVG
|.147
|.337
|OBP
|.221
|.333
|SLG
|.196
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|19/10
|K/BB
|20/7
|4
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty went five innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.16, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
