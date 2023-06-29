Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on June 29 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

TV Channel: BSW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .262 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.

In 73.5% of his games this season (36 of 49), Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (20.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 10 games this season (20.4%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (46.9%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (14.3%).

He has scored in 23 games this year (46.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 23 .307 AVG .213 .343 OBP .267 .465 SLG .479 8 XBH 13 4 HR 6 17 RBI 14 22/6 K/BB 31/7 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings