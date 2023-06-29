Cubs vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 29
Thursday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (37-41) and the Philadelphia Phillies (42-37) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Cubs coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on June 29.
The Phillies will give the nod to Taijuan Walker (8-3) versus the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks (3-2).
Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The previous 10 Cubs matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Cubs have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (36.8%) in those contests.
- This year, Chicago has won 12 of 30 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (358 total runs).
- Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.97 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 21
|@ Pirates
|W 8-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Rich Hill
|June 24
|@ Cardinals
|W 9-1
|Justin Steele vs Adam Wainwright
|June 25
|@ Cardinals
|L 7-5
|Marcus Stroman vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 27
|Phillies
|L 5-1
|Jameson Taillon vs Ranger Suárez
|June 28
|Phillies
|L 8-5
|Drew Smyly vs Aaron Nola
|June 29
|Phillies
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Taijuan Walker
|June 30
|Guardians
|-
|Justin Steele vs Cal Quantrill
|July 1
|Guardians
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Tanner Bibee
|July 2
|Guardians
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Aaron Civale
|July 3
|@ Brewers
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Julio Teheran
|July 4
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Wade Miley
