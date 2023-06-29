Thursday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (37-41) and the Philadelphia Phillies (42-37) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Cubs coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on June 29.

The Phillies will give the nod to Taijuan Walker (8-3) versus the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks (3-2).

Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Cubs matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (36.8%) in those contests.

This year, Chicago has won 12 of 30 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (358 total runs).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.97 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule