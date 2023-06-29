Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Phillies - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks while batting .260.
- Bellinger enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .313.
- Bellinger has had a hit in 32 of 47 games this year (68.1%), including multiple hits 10 times (21.3%).
- He has gone deep in seven games this season (14.9%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 18 games this season (38.3%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 57.4% of his games this year (27 of 47), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.8%) he has scored more than once.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.236
|AVG
|.284
|.310
|OBP
|.333
|.427
|SLG
|.477
|11
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|12
|20/8
|K/BB
|20/8
|5
|SB
|5
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (8-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went six innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.236 WHIP ranks 44th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
