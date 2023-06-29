Clint Frazier -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on June 29 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Clint Frazier At The Plate

Frazier is hitting .180 with a double, a triple and 10 walks.

In nine of 23 games this season (39.1%), Frazier has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 23 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Frazier has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In six of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .200 AVG .167 .310 OBP .286 .240 SLG .222 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 7/4 K/BB 14/6 2 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings