Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Angels.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .263 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 65 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.1% of those games.
- He has homered in six games this season (9.2%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Grandal has picked up an RBI in 21.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.7% of his games.
- He has scored in 13 of 65 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.260
|AVG
|.265
|.308
|OBP
|.328
|.400
|SLG
|.398
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|12
|19/6
|K/BB
|27/10
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.07 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Barria gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came in relief on Sunday, June 18 when the righty threw three scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.33, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
