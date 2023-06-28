Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Phillies - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .266 with three doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 47 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.1% of those games.
- In 12.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 40.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (38.3%), including four multi-run games (8.5%).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|26
|.296
|AVG
|.241
|.329
|OBP
|.293
|.493
|SLG
|.361
|6
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|11
|15/4
|K/BB
|21/5
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
- The Phillies give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.38 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.38), 14th in WHIP (1.073), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers.
