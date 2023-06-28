Jaime Barria gets the start for the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 92 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Fueled by 235 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 23rd in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox's .234 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 324 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .291 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has a 9.8 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.44 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.352 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lucas Giolito (5-5) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Giolito has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Red Sox L 3-1 Home Lucas Giolito Brayan Bello 6/24/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Home Lance Lynn James Paxton 6/25/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Home Tanner Banks Kutter Crawford 6/26/2023 Angels L 2-1 Away Dylan Cease Reid Detmers 6/27/2023 Angels L 4-2 Away Michael Kopech - 6/28/2023 Angels - Away Lucas Giolito Jaime Barria 6/29/2023 Angels - Away Lance Lynn Patrick Sandoval 6/30/2023 Athletics - Away - Hogan Harris 7/1/2023 Athletics - Away Dylan Cease Luis Medina 7/2/2023 Athletics - Away Michael Kopech Paul Blackburn 7/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Lucas Giolito Chris Bassitt

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.