Wednesday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (44-37) and Chicago White Sox (34-47) squaring off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:38 PM ET on June 28.

The probable starters are Jaime Barria (2-2) for the Angels and Lucas Giolito (5-5) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

White Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have come away with 16 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 11-25 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring four runs per game (324 total runs).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.44 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

White Sox Schedule