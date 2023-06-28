White Sox vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 28
Wednesday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (44-37) and Chicago White Sox (34-47) squaring off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:38 PM ET on June 28.
The probable starters are Jaime Barria (2-2) for the Angels and Lucas Giolito (5-5) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
White Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.
- The White Sox have come away with 16 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a win-loss record of 11-25 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring four runs per game (324 total runs).
- The White Sox have pitched to a 4.44 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 23
|Red Sox
|L 3-1
|Lucas Giolito vs Brayan Bello
|June 24
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Lance Lynn vs James Paxton
|June 25
|Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Tanner Banks vs Kutter Crawford
|June 26
|@ Angels
|L 2-1
|Dylan Cease vs Reid Detmers
|June 27
|@ Angels
|L 4-2
|Michael Kopech vs -
|June 28
|@ Angels
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Jaime Barria
|June 29
|@ Angels
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 30
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs Hogan Harris
|July 1
|@ Athletics
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Luis Medina
|July 2
|@ Athletics
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Paul Blackburn
|July 4
|Blue Jays
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Chris Bassitt
