On Wednesday, Seiya Suzuki (.174 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 164 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 29 walks while batting .253.

Suzuki has gotten a hit in 40 of 61 games this year (65.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (24.6%).

Looking at the 61 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (8.2%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Suzuki has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this season (21 of 61), with more than one RBI four times (6.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 22 of 61 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 34 .232 AVG .269 .339 OBP .338 .323 SLG .454 7 XBH 13 1 HR 5 11 RBI 15 20/14 K/BB 44/15 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings