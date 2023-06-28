Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Phillies - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Nico Hoerner (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago Cubs play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Phillies.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .727, fueled by an OBP of .328 and a team-best slugging percentage of .399 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 31st in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.
- Hoerner is batting .273 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Hoerner has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 69 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- Looking at the 69 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (7.2%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has had an RBI in 23 games this year (33.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (15.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 44.9% of his games this year (31 of 69), he has scored, and in nine of those games (13.0%) he has scored more than once.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.294
|AVG
|.268
|.337
|OBP
|.318
|.418
|SLG
|.377
|10
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|17
|14/9
|K/BB
|20/10
|10
|SB
|6
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.23).
- The Phillies allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Nola (6-5) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.38), 14th in WHIP (1.073), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
