The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (.471 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 138 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Phillies.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Madrigal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is hitting .269 with six doubles, a triple and seven walks.

Madrigal will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 during his last outings.

Madrigal has had a hit in 28 of 44 games this season (63.6%), including multiple hits eight times (18.2%).

He has not hit a home run in his 44 games this year.

Madrigal has an RBI in 10 of 44 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored in 14 of 44 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 21 .268 AVG .270 .333 OBP .333 .324 SLG .333 3 XBH 4 0 HR 0 5 RBI 9 8/3 K/BB 7/4 3 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings