Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Phillies - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (.471 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 138 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Phillies.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is hitting .269 with six doubles, a triple and seven walks.
- Madrigal will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 during his last outings.
- Madrigal has had a hit in 28 of 44 games this season (63.6%), including multiple hits eight times (18.2%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 44 games this year.
- Madrigal has an RBI in 10 of 44 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored in 14 of 44 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|.268
|AVG
|.270
|.333
|OBP
|.333
|.324
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|9
|8/3
|K/BB
|7/4
|3
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.38), 14th in WHIP (1.073), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers.
