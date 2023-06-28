Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Luis Robert -- with a slugging percentage of .778 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the hill, on June 28 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.561) and total hits (79) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 57th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Robert has recorded a hit in 50 of 78 games this season (64.1%), including 23 multi-hit games (29.5%).
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (25.6%), and in 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28 games this season (35.9%), Robert has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (12.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 47.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 16.7%.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.279
|AVG
|.260
|.340
|OBP
|.309
|.614
|SLG
|.513
|23
|XBH
|19
|12
|HR
|10
|21
|RBI
|22
|40/9
|K/BB
|56/7
|1
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- Barria (2-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday, June 18 -- the righty tossed three scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 2.33 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .207 to opposing hitters.
