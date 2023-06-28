Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.184 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .221 with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 11 walks.
- Burger has had a hit in 31 of 62 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 12 times (19.4%).
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (25.8%), and in 7.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.3% of his games this season, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (40.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|26
|.268
|AVG
|.163
|.314
|OBP
|.220
|.661
|SLG
|.370
|19
|XBH
|9
|12
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|9
|34/7
|K/BB
|41/4
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.07).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- Barria gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Sunday, June 18 -- the right-hander threw three scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 2.33 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
