Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets and his .522 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has four doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks while hitting .232.
- Sheets has gotten a hit in 31 of 61 games this season (50.8%), including six multi-hit games (9.8%).
- In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (13.1%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Sheets has driven home a run in 14 games this year (23.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 17 of 61 games so far this year.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.190
|AVG
|.271
|.275
|OBP
|.340
|.304
|SLG
|.494
|3
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|11
|19/10
|K/BB
|15/9
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Angels are sending Barria (2-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday, June 18 when the righty threw three scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.33, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
