Brandon Marsh leads the Philadelphia Phillies (41-37) into a contest against the Chicago Cubs (37-40) following his two-homer performance in a 5-1 victory over the Cubs. It begins at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable starters are Aaron Nola (6-5) for the Phillies and Drew Smyly (7-4) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

8:05 PM ET

Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field

Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (6-5, 4.38 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (7-4, 3.59 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

Smyly (7-4) takes the mound first for the Cubs in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.59 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Monday, June 19, the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering three hits.

Over 15 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.59 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.

Smyly enters the outing with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Smyly will try to extend a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance).

In two of his 15 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

The Phillies will hand the ball to Nola (6-5) for his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed two hits in six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 4.38 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .220.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 16 starts this season.

Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the 16th start in a row.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.38), 14th in WHIP (1.073), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Aaron Nola vs. Cubs

The Cubs are batting .247 this season, 16th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .399 (17th in the league) with 85 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Cubs to go 4-for-24 with a double, a home run and two RBI in seven innings this season.

