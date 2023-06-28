The Philadelphia Phillies (41-37) and the Chicago Cubs (37-40) will match up on Wednesday, June 28 at Wrigley Field, with Aaron Nola getting the ball for the Phillies and Drew Smyly taking the hill for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The Phillies are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cubs (+115). The contest's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (6-5, 4.38 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (7-4, 3.59 ERA)

Cubs vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 47 times and won 28, or 59.6%, of those games.

The Phillies have a record of 17-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (63% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Phillies have a 7-1 record over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total one time (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (37.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win 10 times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cubs have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nick Madrigal 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+170) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+260) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+220) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +350 - 3rd

