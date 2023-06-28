Wednesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (37-40) and Philadelphia Phillies (41-37) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on June 28.

The probable pitchers are Aaron Nola (6-5) for the Phillies and Drew Smyly (7-4) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Cubs have been favored twice and lost each contest.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games.

The past 10 Cubs matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (37.8%) in those contests.

This year, Chicago has won 10 of 20 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (353 total runs).

The Cubs have pitched to a 3.92 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule