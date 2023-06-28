Cubs vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 28
Wednesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (37-40) and Philadelphia Phillies (41-37) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on June 28.
The probable pitchers are Aaron Nola (6-5) for the Phillies and Drew Smyly (7-4) for the Cubs.
Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Cubs have been favored twice and lost each contest.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games.
- The past 10 Cubs matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Cubs have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (37.8%) in those contests.
- This year, Chicago has won 10 of 20 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (353 total runs).
- The Cubs have pitched to a 3.92 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 20
|@ Pirates
|W 4-0
|Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo
|June 21
|@ Pirates
|W 8-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Rich Hill
|June 24
|@ Cardinals
|W 9-1
|Justin Steele vs Adam Wainwright
|June 25
|@ Cardinals
|L 7-5
|Marcus Stroman vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 27
|Phillies
|L 5-1
|Jameson Taillon vs Ranger Suárez
|June 28
|Phillies
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Aaron Nola
|June 29
|Phillies
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Taijuan Walker
|June 30
|Guardians
|-
|Justin Steele vs Cal Quantrill
|July 1
|Guardians
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Tanner Bibee
|July 2
|Guardians
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Aaron Civale
|July 3
|@ Brewers
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Julio Teheran
