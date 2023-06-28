Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Phillies - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.513 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .269 with four doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 11 walks.
- Morel has gotten a hit in 23 of 37 games this season (62.2%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (24.3%).
- In 35.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 8.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16 games this season (43.2%), Morel has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (24.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (62.2%), including five multi-run games (13.5%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|.276
|AVG
|.263
|.295
|OBP
|.341
|.603
|SLG
|.605
|8
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|8
|14
|RBI
|15
|20/2
|K/BB
|24/9
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.23).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.38 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.38), 14th in WHIP (1.073), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
