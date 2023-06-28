Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Andrew Benintendi -- hitting .372 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the mound, on June 28 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .343, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .370.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 132nd in slugging.
- Benintendi has had a hit in 57 of 73 games this year (78.1%), including multiple hits 19 times (26.0%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Benintendi has an RBI in 16 of 73 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in 30 of 73 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.323
|AVG
|.243
|.389
|OBP
|.300
|.414
|SLG
|.331
|12
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|10
|23/14
|K/BB
|23/10
|5
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Barria gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came in relief on Sunday, June 18 when the righty threw three scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 2.33 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .207 to opposing hitters.
