Andrew Benintendi -- hitting .372 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the mound, on June 28 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .343, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .370.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 132nd in slugging.

Benintendi has had a hit in 57 of 73 games this year (78.1%), including multiple hits 19 times (26.0%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Benintendi has an RBI in 16 of 73 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in 30 of 73 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .323 AVG .243 .389 OBP .300 .414 SLG .331 12 XBH 10 0 HR 1 9 RBI 10 23/14 K/BB 23/10 5 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings