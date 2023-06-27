Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Phillies - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yan Gomes and his .394 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (79 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .272 with three doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
- In 60.9% of his games this season (28 of 46), Gomes has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (19.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 46), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 41.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (39.1%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|26
|.309
|AVG
|.241
|.342
|OBP
|.293
|.515
|SLG
|.361
|6
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|11
|14/4
|K/BB
|21/5
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 82 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Phillies will send Suarez (1-2) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty went six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 3.50 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.