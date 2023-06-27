Yan Gomes and his .394 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (79 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .272 with three doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

In 60.9% of his games this season (28 of 46), Gomes has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (19.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 46), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 41.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this year (39.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 26 .309 AVG .241 .342 OBP .293 .515 SLG .361 6 XBH 4 4 HR 3 13 RBI 11 14/4 K/BB 21/5 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings