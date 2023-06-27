Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Tuesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Shohei Ohtani, who will start for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 92 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 322 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .291 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 15th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 9.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Chicago has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.344 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Michael Kopech (3-6) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in four innings against the Texas Rangers.

He has earned a quality start five times in 15 starts this season.

In 15 starts, Kopech has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Rangers L 6-3 Home Michael Kopech Martín Pérez 6/23/2023 Red Sox L 3-1 Home Lucas Giolito Brayan Bello 6/24/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Home Lance Lynn James Paxton 6/25/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Home Tanner Banks Kutter Crawford 6/26/2023 Angels L 2-1 Away Dylan Cease Reid Detmers 6/27/2023 Angels - Away Michael Kopech Shohei Ohtani 6/28/2023 Angels - Away Lucas Giolito Jaime Barria 6/29/2023 Angels - Away Lance Lynn Patrick Sandoval 6/30/2023 Athletics - Away - Hogan Harris 7/1/2023 Athletics - Away Dylan Cease Luis Medina 7/2/2023 Athletics - Away Michael Kopech Paul Blackburn

