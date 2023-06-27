Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Phillies - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal and his .448 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is batting .260 with six doubles, a triple and seven walks.
- Madrigal will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 during his last outings.
- Madrigal has picked up a hit in 27 of 43 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has not homered in his 43 games this year.
- Madrigal has driven home a run in 10 games this season (23.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games.
- He has scored in 14 of 43 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|.250
|AVG
|.270
|.320
|OBP
|.333
|.309
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|9
|7/3
|K/BB
|7/4
|2
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 3.50 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .253 to his opponents.
