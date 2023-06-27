A pair of the WNBA's top scorers take the court -- Napheesa Collier (fourth, 20.9 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 25.4) -- when the Minnesota Lynx (4-9) host the Seattle Storm (4-9) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13, and Prime Video.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Lynx vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS Sports Network, FOX13, and Prime Video

Lynx vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 84 Lynx 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 164.6

Lynx vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Minnesota is 5-7-0 this year.

Minnesota has seen four of its 13 games go over the point total.

Lynx Performance Insights

The Lynx are scoring just 75.7 points per game (worst in WNBA), but they've played more consistently on defense, where they are allowing 82.8 points per game (seventh-ranked).

With 33.6 rebounds allowed per game, Minnesota is third-best in the league. It ranks sixth in the league by grabbing 35.5 boards per contest.

The Lynx rank seventh in the WNBA at 13.2 turnovers per game, but they are forcing 11.8 turnovers per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

It's been a difficult stretch for the Lynx in terms of three-pointers, as they are accumulating only 6.2 made threes per game (worst in WNBA) and are sinking just 29% of their attempted threes (worst).

The Lynx are giving up 9.3 threes per game (worst in WNBA), and they are allowing a 35.1% three-point percentage (ninth-ranked) to opposing teams.

So far this year, Minnesota has taken 68.0% two-pointers, accounting for 77.1% of the team's baskets. It has shot 32.0% from three-point land (22.9% of the team's baskets).

