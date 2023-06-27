Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 27
Jake Burger, with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, June 27 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 11 walks while batting .220.
- Burger has picked up a hit in 49.2% of his 61 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.7% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 16 games this year (26.2%), homering in 7.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has driven in a run in 20 games this year (32.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (41.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|25
|.268
|AVG
|.159
|.314
|OBP
|.219
|.661
|SLG
|.375
|19
|XBH
|9
|12
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|9
|34/7
|K/BB
|40/4
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.24 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.24), 10th in WHIP (1.056), and second in K/9 (11.8).
