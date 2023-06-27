On Tuesday, Gavin Sheets (.478 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is batting .230 with four doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks.

Sheets has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (30 of 60), with multiple hits six times (10.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Sheets has had an RBI in 13 games this year (21.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (28.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .190 AVG .268 .275 OBP .341 .304 SLG .500 3 XBH 9 3 HR 5 13 RBI 10 19/10 K/BB 14/9 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings