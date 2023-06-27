The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nicholas Castellanos, Nico Hoerner and others in this matchup.

Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 81 hits with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashing .282/.329/.401 so far this year.

Hoerner hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .261 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and six RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1 at Cardinals Jun. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 21 2-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Pirates Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Pirates Jun. 19 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0

Ian Happ Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Happ Stats

Ian Happ has 71 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 53 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .267/.391/.429 slash line on the season.

Happ Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 25 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 24 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 at Pirates Jun. 21 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Ranger Suárez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Suarez Stats

Ranger Suarez (1-2) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his ninth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Suarez will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has made eight appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Suarez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Jun. 20 6.0 4 1 1 7 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 14 7.0 4 0 0 7 2 vs. Dodgers Jun. 9 6.0 4 1 1 8 2 at Nationals Jun. 4 7.0 8 1 1 3 1 at Mets May. 30 6.2 5 2 2 4 2

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 92 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 23 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .313/.359/.490 on the season.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 24 3-for-3 1 1 1 6 1 vs. Mets Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Stott Stats

Bryson Stott has 87 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 17 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .295/.332/.420 so far this season.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Mets Jun. 23 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Braves Jun. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

