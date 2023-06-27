When the Philadelphia Phillies (40-37) and Chicago Cubs (37-39) meet at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, June 27, Ranger Suarez will get the call for the Phillies, while the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon to the hill. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +105 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Cubs vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (1-2, 3.50 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (2-5, 6.54 ERA)

Cubs vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have won 27 out of the 46 games, or 58.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Phillies have gone 22-14 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (61.1% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies were favored on the moneyline for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over one time.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (38.9%) in those contests.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 11-15 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Ian Happ 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +325 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.