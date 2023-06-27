Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .558 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on June 27 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has 78 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .344.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 131st in slugging.

Benintendi has gotten a hit in 56 of 72 games this year (77.8%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (26.4%).

He has homered in one of 72 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (22.2%), with more than one RBI in three of them (4.2%).

He has scored a run in 30 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .323 AVG .243 .389 OBP .301 .414 SLG .333 12 XBH 10 0 HR 1 9 RBI 10 23/14 K/BB 21/10 5 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings