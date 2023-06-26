Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Yasmani Grandal (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Red Sox.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .262 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in 54.0% of his 63 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.8% of those games.
- In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.5%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Grandal has had at least one RBI in 22.2% of his games this season (14 of 63), with more than one RBI five times (7.9%).
- He has scored in 13 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.260
|AVG
|.264
|.308
|OBP
|.322
|.400
|SLG
|.400
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|12
|19/6
|K/BB
|25/9
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.14 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers (1-5) takes the mound for the Angels in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.02 ERA in 69 1/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.