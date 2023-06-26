Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will look to knock off Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Monday at 9:38 PM ET at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

White Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 91 home runs rank 13th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 232 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 23rd in MLB with a .392 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 321 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .292 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.47 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.350 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Dylan Cease (3-3) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Cease has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Dylan Cease Nathan Eovaldi 6/21/2023 Rangers L 6-3 Home Michael Kopech Martín Pérez 6/23/2023 Red Sox L 3-1 Home Lucas Giolito Brayan Bello 6/24/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Home Lance Lynn James Paxton 6/25/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Home Tanner Banks Kutter Crawford 6/26/2023 Angels - Away Dylan Cease Reid Detmers 6/27/2023 Angels - Away Michael Kopech Shohei Ohtani 6/28/2023 Angels - Away Lucas Giolito Jaime Barria 6/29/2023 Angels - Away Lance Lynn Patrick Sandoval 6/30/2023 Athletics - Away - Hogan Harris 7/1/2023 Athletics - Away Dylan Cease Luis Medina

