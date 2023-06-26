The Chicago White Sox, including Seby Zavala and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is batting .152 with a double, four home runs and five walks.

Zavala has gotten a hit in 13 of 37 games this year (35.1%), including three multi-hit games (8.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 37), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In eight games this year (21.6%), Zavala has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 37 games (16.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .176 AVG .130 .218 OBP .158 .176 SLG .370 0 XBH 5 0 HR 4 3 RBI 8 21/3 K/BB 22/2 1 SB 0

