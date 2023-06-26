Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Robert -- with a slugging percentage of .750 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on June 26 at 9:38 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in total hits (77) this season while batting .269 with 41 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 86th and he is fifth in slugging.
- Robert enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400 with three homers.
- In 64.5% of his 76 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- In 19 games this season, he has hit a home run (25.0%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Robert has picked up an RBI in 35.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In 47.4% of his games this season (36 of 76), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (17.1%) he has scored more than once.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|36
|.279
|AVG
|.260
|.340
|OBP
|.312
|.614
|SLG
|.507
|23
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|21
|40/9
|K/BB
|51/7
|1
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.02 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the lefty threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 4.02 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
