The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .389 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .205 with six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.

In 51.8% of his 56 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In 56 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Andrus has driven home a run in nine games this year (16.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 13 games this year (23.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .258 AVG .155 .337 OBP .224 .333 SLG .206 5 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 7 19/10 K/BB 19/6 4 SB 2

