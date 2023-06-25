Sunday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Boston Red Sox (40-38) going head to head against the Chicago White Sox (33-45) at 2:10 PM ET (on June 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Red Sox, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Kutter Crawford (2-3) versus the White Sox and Tanner Banks (0-2).

White Sox vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 4-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The last 10 White Sox games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (32.6%) in those games.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 12-26 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (317 total runs).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule