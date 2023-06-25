White Sox vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 25
Sunday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Boston Red Sox (40-38) going head to head against the Chicago White Sox (33-45) at 2:10 PM ET (on June 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Red Sox, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Red Sox will give the nod to Kutter Crawford (2-3) versus the White Sox and Tanner Banks (0-2).
White Sox vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Read More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 4-5.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The last 10 White Sox games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (32.6%) in those games.
- Chicago has a win-loss record of 12-26 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (317 total runs).
- White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 19
|Rangers
|L 5-2
|Tanner Banks vs Andrew Heaney
|June 20
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Dylan Cease vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 21
|Rangers
|L 6-3
|Michael Kopech vs Martín Pérez
|June 23
|Red Sox
|L 3-1
|Lucas Giolito vs Brayan Bello
|June 24
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Lance Lynn vs James Paxton
|June 25
|Red Sox
|-
|TBA vs Kutter Crawford
|June 26
|@ Angels
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Jaime Barria
|June 27
|@ Angels
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Reid Detmers
|June 28
|@ Angels
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Shohei Ohtani
|June 29
|@ Angels
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 30
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs Hogan Harris
