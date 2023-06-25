As of now the Minnesota Vikings are 18th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +280

+280 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota compiled a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.

Vikings games hit the over 11 out of 17 times last season.

Minnesota sported the seventh-ranked offense last season (361.5 yards per game), and it was worse on defense, ranking second-worst with 388.7 yards allowed per game.

The Vikings had eight wins at home last season and five away.

As favorites, Minnesota won every game (11-0) last season, but finished only 1-4 as the underdog.

In the NFC North the Vikings were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins threw for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), completing 65.9% of his passes, with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year.

On the ground, Cousins scored two touchdowns and accumulated 97 yards.

In the passing game, Justin Jefferson scored eight TDs, catching 128 balls for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game).

T.J. Hockenson had 86 receptions for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In the passing game, K.J. Osborn scored five TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 650 yards (38.2 per game).

Jordan Hicks amassed one interception to go with 130 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +15000 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +700 3 September 24 Chargers - +2800 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +650 6 October 15 @ Bears - +6600 7 October 23 49ers - +900 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +6600 10 November 12 Saints - +3000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +5000 12 November 27 Bears - +6600 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +900 16 December 24 Lions - +2000 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2000

Odds are current as of June 25 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.