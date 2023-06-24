Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Red Sox - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Red Sox Player Props
|White Sox vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Red Sox
|White Sox vs Red Sox Odds
|White Sox vs Red Sox Prediction
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has 11 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks while hitting .260.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in 32 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In 8.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Grandal has driven in a run in 13 games this year (21.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.2%).
- In 19.7% of his games this year (12 of 61), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.255
|AVG
|.264
|.307
|OBP
|.322
|.372
|SLG
|.400
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|12
|19/6
|K/BB
|25/9
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Paxton (3-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.29 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.29, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.