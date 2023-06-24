The Boston Red Sox (40-37) will lean on Masataka Yoshida when they visit Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (32-45) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, June 24. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (-105). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Probable Pitchers: James Paxton - BOS (3-1, 3.29 ERA) vs Lance Lynn - CHW (4-8, 6.51 ERA)

White Sox vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 17, or 58.6%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 17-12 record (winning 58.6% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Red Sox played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The White Sox have come away with 14 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious 13 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

