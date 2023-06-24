Denny McCarthy is atop the leaderboard of the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands through two rounds of play, with a score of -15. Third round play resumes in Cromwell, Connecticut, watch to see how the competition plays out.

How to Watch the 2023 Travelers Championship

Start Time: 10:59 AM ET

10:59 AM ET Venue: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par/Distance: Par 70/6,852 yards

Par 70/6,852 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Travelers Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Denny McCarthy 1st -15 60-65 Keegan Bradley 1st -15 62-63 Chez Reavie 3rd -13 64-63 Eric Cole 4th -11 64-65 Zac Blair 5th -10 65-65

Travelers Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 1:00 PM ET Hole 1 Keegan Bradley (-15/1st), Chez Reavie (-13/3rd), Denny McCarthy (-15/1st) 12:16 PM ET Hole 1 Viktor Hovland (-8/10th), Rory McIlroy (-8/10th), Sung-Jae Im (-8/10th) 12:49 PM ET Hole 1 Eric Cole (-11/4th), Zac Blair (-10/5th), Adam Scott (-10/5th) 12:38 PM ET Hole 1 Lucas Herbert (-9/7th), Min Woo Lee (-9/7th), Chesson Hadley (-9/7th) 12:05 PM ET Hole 1 Austin Eckroat (-8/10th), Corey Conners (-8/10th), Ludvig Aberg (-8/10th) 11:54 AM ET Hole 1 Emiliano Grillo (-8/10th), Xander Schauffele (-8/10th), Alex Smalley (-8/10th) 11:21 AM ET Hole 1 Hideki Matsuyama (-7/22nd), Shane Lowry (-7/22nd), Davis Riley (-7/22nd) 11:10 AM ET Hole 1 Matthew Fitzpatrick (-6/32nd), Russell Henley (-6/32nd), Michael Kim (-7/22nd) 10:59 AM ET Hole 10 Gary Woodland (-6/32nd), Justin Thomas (-6/32nd), Justin Suh (-6/32nd) 11:32 AM ET Hole 1 Doug Ghim (-7/22nd), Patrick Cantlay (-7/22nd), Andrew Svoboda (-7/22nd)

