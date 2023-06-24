On Saturday, Tim Anderson (batting .139 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .245 with nine doubles and 12 walks.

Anderson has recorded a hit in 32 of 53 games this season (60.4%), including 13 multi-hit games (24.5%).

In 53 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In 10 games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 26.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 28 .234 AVG .254 .263 OBP .302 .266 SLG .305 3 XBH 6 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 20/4 K/BB 22/8 2 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings