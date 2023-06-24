The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .511 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at London Stadium, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-5 with a triple, a home run and three RBI) against the Pirates.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: London Stadium

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.399) thanks to 19 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 70th and he is 107th in slugging.

Hoerner has had a hit in 50 of 66 games this season (75.8%), including multiple hits 23 times (34.8%).

Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (7.6%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 31.8% of his games this season (21 of 66), with more than one RBI 11 times (16.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .295 AVG .271 .340 OBP .326 .423 SLG .372 10 XBH 9 4 HR 1 22 RBI 16 14/9 K/BB 20/10 10 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings