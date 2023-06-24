Jake Burger -- with an on-base percentage of .190 in his past 10 games, 85 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger is hitting .225 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 10 walks.
  • Burger has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (29 of 58), with at least two hits 12 times (20.7%).
  • In 15 games this year, he has hit a home run (25.9%, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • Burger has driven home a run in 19 games this season (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored in 41.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.2%.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 24
.276 AVG .163
.325 OBP .215
.667 SLG .384
18 XBH 9
11 HR 5
27 RBI 9
31/7 K/BB 38/3
0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 94 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Paxton (3-1 with a 3.29 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.29, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
