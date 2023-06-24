The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ and his .526 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at London Stadium, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Pirates.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: London Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -118) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Explore More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .386 this season while batting .265 with 50 walks and 28 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 65th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.

Happ has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 73 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.7% of them.

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.8%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 27.4% of his games this season, Happ has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 30.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.8%.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .254 AVG .276 .379 OBP .393 .397 SLG .418 11 XBH 14 3 HR 2 22 RBI 13 41/25 K/BB 37/25 3 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings